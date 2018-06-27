Earlier this year many Taco Bell fans were saddened to learn the $1 Nacho Fries weren’t meant to last forever. And they went away.

But now they are making a comeback, with Business Insider calling them a success for the restaurant chain.

There will be a price increase, however.

“For $1.29, customers can get a handful of fries and a cup of nacho cheese sauce for dipping — the first sign that Taco Bell wasn't trying to imitate competitors' fried offerings. The price is a 30 cent increase from when the fries debuted earlier this year,” writes Business Insider. “While the nacho cheese isn't by any means gourmet, it provides a rich and gloopy satisfaction and immediately sets the fries apart from their ketchup-dipped rivals.”

They are described as being less crispy versus McDonald’s French fry offering.

The return date won’t be until next month, Taco Bell tweeted Wednesday morning.

“See you July 12. #NachoFries.”

See you July 12. #NachoFries — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 27, 2018

