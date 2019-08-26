Fall marks "Pumpkin Spice" season, and Starbucks is catering to the trend earlier than usual.
The coffee company has announced its fall menu, but with a new addition that can provide a caffeine kick.
According to Thrillist, a "Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew" is coming to a Starbucks near you, and the chilled vanilla coffee with pumpkin-cream and powder can make the summer heat a little more bearable.
The seasonal drink can be purchased starting Tuesday.
