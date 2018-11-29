CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- It may have been cold and snowing outside Wednesday, but that's didn't stop fans of Chick-Fil-A from lining up for the fast food joint's grand opening.

The Cheektowaga location officially opens its doors on Thursday, but there were already people outside setting up tents Wednesday so they can been the first to eat at the restaurant.

The first 100 guests that were in line received a year's worth (or 52) chicken sandwiches.

Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday that due to Wednesday's inclement weather, they were changed the time to award the winners from 6 a.m. Thursday morning to 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The new restaurant's is located at the corner of Walden Avenue at Anderson Road in Cheektowaga.

