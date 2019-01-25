HOUSTON — The government shutdown may be over, but Whataburger still wants to give free meals to government workers.

The Texas-based burger chain tweeted Friday afternoon before the announcement of the temporary deal that furloughed workers could get a free Taquito and coffee every morning at certain locations.

RELATED: Trump expected to back bill to temporarily reopen government

RELATED: Federal prison inmates paid, prison guards aren't

RELATED: Pet food bank set up for furloughed workers in Pearland

After President Trump announced a deal that temporarily ended the shutdown, Whataburger tweeted that the deal is still good, from 6 a.m. through 11 a.m. every morning beginning Saturday morning.

The deal, they say, is good until further notice.