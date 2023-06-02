Why could changes be coming to your kid's school lunches?

New nutrition guidelines proposed for school children could mean big changes for school lunches.

HOUSTON — The USDA proposed new nutrition standards for school meals as rates of childhood obesity continue to rise.

The rules include lowering sodium levels and added sugars while emphasizing whole grains. Don’t worry chocolate milk lovers, the rules would still allow flavored milk since they still want kids to get their recommended amount of dairy every day.

Sugar would be limited in pre-packaged items like yogurt, muffins and cereal. These changes wouldn’t happen all at once but would be implemented over time.

This comes as health experts raise the red flag over childhood obesity. According to The Washington Post, rates of childhood obesity have tripled over the last three decades. Right now the CDC estimates that close to one in five kids and adolescents are obese. That can lead to some serious chronic health problems including diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea and depression.

Of course, efforts to improve nutrition standards in schools have happened before and weren’t without controversy.

The Obama administration pushed to increase vegetables and cut back on sugar. During President Trump’s time in office, some of those rules were rolled back. Then during the pandemic, standards were relaxed as schools battled supply chain issues and labor shortages.