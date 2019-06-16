Calling all grill masters, we have a dream job for you.
Reynolds Wrap is looking for its next CGO: Chief Grilling Officer.
The gig doesn’t come with a corner office with a great view, but that’s because you’ll be traveling around the country trying the best BBQ from city to city.
As CGO you’ll be asked to share pro-tips for grilling, you are a grill master after all, and share photos on the Reynolds Kitchen website for all other barbecue fans to see.
You and one lucky guest will have all your travel and lodging paid for as you journey across the U.S. on a mission to find the best ribs in America.
Plus, according to the Reynolds Wrap website, you’ll be given $10,000.
You can find out more and how to apply on the Reynolds Wrap website.
What other people are reading right now:
- Valedictorian calls out teacher, counselor in her graduation speech
- Photo of former Marine and his wife goes viral: 'America just fell in love'
- Woman accused of using a stake to poke at, stomp on a sea turtle nest
- Murder conviction gives family closure more than a decade after the crime
- Woman accused of shoving dog into lake, watching it drown
►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.