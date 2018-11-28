HOUSTON – Is Houston the target of California-based fast food?

Earlier this year we learned our area was getting its first In-N-Out hamburger restaurant, now the wieners are on the way.

The Houston area is expected to get several Wienerschnitzel locations across the area, starting in New Caney, according to a Facebook post from the East Montgomery County Improvement District.

A photo shows the hotdog, burger and sandwich joint under works with a targeted opening date early next year. East Montgomery County Improvement District stated the restaurant hopes to open in January, but a Wienerschnitzel spokesman told The Houston Chronicle the opening would be early February.

Other specific locations have not been announced, but another Wienerschnitzel is expected to open in Baytown in the summer of 2019.

More announcements are on the way, The Chronicle reported.

© 2018 KHOU