Blue Bell Ice Cream announces return of one of their most requested flavors

BRENHAM, Texas — Tin Roof... rusted.

Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced the return of one of its most requested flavors, Tin Roof, for 2023 with a brand-new carton design.

Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.

This popular flavor had to removed from a location In Lufkin "out of an abundance of caution" back in 2019 because a San Antonio woman licked the carton, then put it back on the shelf.

Blue Bell says it will only be available in the half gallon size, and just for a limited time.

Get it while you can!

