NEW ORLEANS — It's almost here.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich that sold out in two weeks and had people waiting hours in the drive-thru line will return in early November according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The restaurants will hire an addition 400 employees and change their workflow to handle the expected rush of customers.

Reports around New Orleans were that lines regularly were out into the street at stores.

"The first time they weren’t ready," Guillermo Perales, CEO of Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, said.

A specific date for the sandwich's return wasn't given.

What's the big deal?

