x
Skip Navigation

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

food

Pizza Hut celebrates Class of 2020 with free medium pizzas

If you are part of the class of 2020, you can get a free medium 1-topping pizza through June 4, or when supplies are exhausted.

Calling all 2020 grads!

Pizza Hut wants to celebrate all of your accomplishments with a special gift – free pizza, of course.

If you are part of the class of 2020, you can get a free medium 1-topping pizza through June 4, or when supplies are exhausted.

How it works:

  • Visit www.pizzahut.com/gradparty and follow the instructions to sign in to your Hut Rewards account (if you don’t have a Hut Rewards account, you will be directed to create an account)
  • You will receive one digital coupon that can be redeemed for your free pizza
  • The coupon will be posted in the “just for you” section of your Hut Rewards account

Congrats, grads! 

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM