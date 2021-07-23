Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage to hit shelves next year

PepsiCo and Boston Beer partnered to create a malt beverage based on the popular soft drink, which will have five percent alcohol by volume.

INDIANAPOLIS — You'll soon be able to "Do the Dew" with five percent alcohol.

PepsiCo is pairing with Boston Beer to create "Hard Mtn Dew," a flavored malt beverage based on the popular high-energy soft drink.

The drink is expected to debut on store shelves in early 2022, according to a Boston Beer release.

Boston Beer, which is best known for brewing Sam Adams, has been struggling lately as beer volume drops and the sales of its Truly hard seltzer fizzled, CNBC reported.

Pepsi, meanwhile, continues to use the Mountain Dew brand to try to break into different categories, including energy drinks.