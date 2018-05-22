Find a penny, pick it up, and then grab a taco at Taco Cabana on National Lucky Penny Day.

On Wednesday, May 23, customers can receive one bean and cheese taco for only one cent, the company says.

Taco Cabana says they will post a coupon on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram page on Wednesday. Customers must show or mention the National Lucky Penny Day coupon to redeem the offer.

The offer is limited to one coupon per guest, per ticket, per visit. Taco Cabana says the special is only valid on Wednesday, May 23 at participating locations.

It is not required to spend your lucky penny on the bean and cheese taco - that wouldn't make much cents!

