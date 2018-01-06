Papa John’s is moving one step closer to being a one-stop shop for all your fresh, doughy cravings this summer.

Starting Friday, the national pizza chain is adding caramel-crème filled donut holes to its dessert menu.

To celebrate the launch of this limited-time item (and to coincide with National Donut Day), Papa John’s is giving away orders of their new Donut Holes. On June 1, every online pizza order will have a FREE order of Donut Holes automatically included.

All pizza orders at papajohns.com will automatically include a complimentary order of the new donut holes, so you don’t have to remember any codes or save any coupons.

