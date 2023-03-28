Why will you soon be able to pay at Panera with the palm of your hand?

The restaurant chain is rolling out the tech at locations in the coming months.

HOUSTON — Panera Bread has announced it will roll out scanners at its stores in the coming months that use your palm to access your credit card and loyalty account.

The tech was developed by Amazon and is already used at some stadiums, airports and grocery stores. According to NPR, Panera is expected to be the first national restaurant chain to use it.

While scanning your palm is all about convenience, not everyone is convinced it doesn’t come at a cost. Amazon's collection of biometric data has some politicians uneasy.

Senators have questioned how safe that data will be since the information will be stored on the cloud, while Apple and Samsung keep that information stored on your device. Panera says using the palm scanner is optional so anyone concerned about security can opt out.

You will have to set up an account an Amazon One account to use the service. According to Amazon, you can start the sign-up online using your Amazon account. You will then get a QR code that you then take to the store where your palm will get scanned.