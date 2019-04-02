HOUSTON — How often do you eat a healthy salad, and then one hour later, you're hungry again? Curb those cravings with a protein-packed salad recipe from Houstonian Kristina Bucaram. Her YouTube page, FullyRawKristina, has more than 1 million subscribers! This is just one of her healthy, fully raw, vegan recipes.
Salad Base
Ingredients
- Fresh spinach
- 1/2 to 1 cup soaked garbanzo beans or soaked chickpeas
- Sunflower sprouts
- Green beans
- Alfalfa sprouts
- Chopped red peppers
- Baby heirloom tomatoes
- Fresh sage leaves or herbs of choice
Instructions
- Lay down a bed of spinach leaves in bowl of your choice
- Layer all other ingredients on top
- Set aside, and prepare to make dressing
Salad Dressing
Ingredients
- 1-2 large avocados
- 1 cup orange juice or one large naval orange
- Stalk of fennel
- Juice from two squeezed limes or lemons
- Pinch of Himalayan salt
- Herbs of choice: oregano, parsley, basil, sage, etc.
- Optional: Shelled raw hemp seeds
Instructions
- Add all ingredients into blender.
- Add in herbs of your choice
- Shelled raw hemp seeds are optional, for an even bigger punch of protein
- Drizzle dressing on top of salad
- Toss and enjoy!
