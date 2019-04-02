HOUSTON — How often do you eat a healthy salad, and then one hour later, you're hungry again? Curb those cravings with a protein-packed salad recipe from Houstonian Kristina Bucaram. Her YouTube page, FullyRawKristina, has more than 1 million subscribers! This is just one of her healthy, fully raw, vegan recipes. 

Salad Base

Ingredients

  • Fresh spinach
  • 1/2 to 1 cup soaked garbanzo beans or soaked chickpeas
  • Sunflower sprouts
  • Green beans
  • Alfalfa sprouts
  • Chopped red peppers
  • Baby heirloom tomatoes
  • Fresh sage leaves or herbs of choice

Instructions

  1. Lay down a bed of spinach leaves in bowl of your choice
  2. Layer all other ingredients on top
  3. Set aside, and prepare to make dressing

Salad Dressing

Ingredients

  • 1-2 large avocados
  • 1 cup orange juice or one large naval orange
  • Stalk of fennel
  • Juice from two squeezed limes or lemons
  • Pinch of Himalayan salt
  • Herbs of choice: oregano, parsley, basil, sage, etc.
  • Optional: Shelled raw hemp seeds

Instructions

  1. Add all ingredients into blender.
  2. Add in herbs of your choice
  3. Shelled raw hemp seeds are optional, for an even bigger punch of protein
  4. Drizzle dressing on top of salad
  5. Toss and enjoy!

Want even more fully raw, vegan recipes? Subscribe to Kristina's YouTube page or follow her on Instagram.