HOUSTON — How often do you eat a healthy salad, and then one hour later, you're hungry again? Curb those cravings with a protein-packed salad recipe from Houstonian Kristina Bucaram. Her YouTube page, FullyRawKristina, has more than 1 million subscribers! This is just one of her healthy, fully raw, vegan recipes.

Salad Base

Ingredients

Fresh spinach

1/2 to 1 cup soaked garbanzo beans or soaked chickpeas

Sunflower sprouts

Green beans

Alfalfa sprouts

Chopped red peppers

Baby heirloom tomatoes

Fresh sage leaves or herbs of choice

Instructions

Lay down a bed of spinach leaves in bowl of your choice Layer all other ingredients on top Set aside, and prepare to make dressing

Salad Dressing

Ingredients

1-2 large avocados

1 cup orange juice or one large naval orange

Stalk of fennel

Juice from two squeezed limes or lemons

Pinch of Himalayan salt

Herbs of choice: oregano, parsley, basil, sage, etc.

Optional: Shelled raw hemp seeds

Instructions

Add all ingredients into blender. Add in herbs of your choice Shelled raw hemp seeds are optional, for an even bigger punch of protein Drizzle dressing on top of salad Toss and enjoy!

Want even more fully raw, vegan recipes? Subscribe to Kristina's YouTube page or follow her on Instagram.