HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published June 7, 2019*

After years of expectation, the first Houston-area In-N-Out is finally here.

The explosively popular burger chain will open at 12611 S. Kirkwood Road in Stafford at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, according to a Facebook post from mixed-use development The Grid.

In-N-Out is among 350,000 square feet of retail and restaurants slated for The Grid, which is being developed on the site of a former Texas Instruments campus.

To read more about the other In-N-Outs planned for the Houston area, visit the Houston Business Journal

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter