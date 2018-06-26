To kick off Food Week at Schlitterbahn, KENS 5 got an inside look at some of the new items that will be appearing on the park’s menu.

You can bring in your own food and drink for a picnic, but you may want to save room for some of these unique summer treats.

Inspired by the park staff’s love of Hot Cheetos and cheese, there’s now a Hot Cheetos burger.

There’s also a Barnyard burger, which comes with a beef patty, chicken and bacon!

If you’re craving something sweet, the birthday funnel cake comes with blue ice cream, which turns your tongue blue.

For the adults, the Americana has a layer of blue rum on the bottom, then pina colada, topped with sangria.

