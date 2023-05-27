Popular Miami-based burger restaurant coming to Houston area

The Latin-inspired burger and kebab restaurant chain is set to open its first location out of South Florida in late June.

HOUSTON — A popular Miami-based burger joint is expanding beyond the shores of South Florida with its eyes set on H-Town.

Pincho, the Latin-inspired restaurant known for its unique takes on American classics, is opening its first location outside of South Florida in June.

Its newest location will be coming to the Cypress area just off Barker Cypress Road and West Road, which is right across from the Berry Center and Lone Star College-CyFair. The location is set to open on June 23.

"Pincho was born in Miami and is now proud to be in Texas," said founder Otto Othman. "We have a unique menu. It's foods you know, with flavors you've never experienced before."

According to Othman, Pincho was looking to begin its nationwide expansion and had Houston pegged at the top of its list.

The restaurant will feature neon signs and colorful murals painted by Miami artists in true South Beach fashion. It plans on opening six locations across the area with the help of Houston-based Bread Man Baking Co., which will provide the burger buns.

If the buns aren't your thing, they also offer a burger made with two fried plantains as buns. You can also get chicken sandwiches, kebabs, plates, bowls, and hot dogs.