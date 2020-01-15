Natural Light will gift a free case of beer to anyone turning 21 this year.

In a tweet, the beer company announced My Beer Rebate, an online form that asks customers to provide scans or photos of their UPCs and product receipts. The company will then refund the cost of the beer.

Visitors must be of legal drinking age to the access Natural Light website. Users are prompted to put in their date of birth to get into the site.

My Beer Rebate is good for purchases made now until December 31. Online rebate submissions must be submitted by January 14, 2021.

RELATED: Brewers from Portland, Sydney help Australia firefighters

RELATED: Have you ever thought about brewing your own beer?