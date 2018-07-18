LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Who doesn’t love a good deal, especially when it comes to food?

Foodies rejoice! McDonald’s is offering free fries until the end of the year but there is a catch.

The burger giant is urging fans of its brand of fast food to download and register with their app to get the deal and other exclusive offers.

You must spend at least $1 and the offer is only available on Fridays until Dec. 30. You can only use it once per week.

Other deals on the app include $1 any size coffee, $4.99 for a 20-piece McNuggets or a McDouble for $1 to name the few.

The offer is only available at participating McDonald’s locations.

For more information on the McDonald’s app, click here for Itunes or Google Play.

