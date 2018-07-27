HOUSTON — The burger restaurant and bar owned by the Wahlberg brothers is coming to Houston.

They plan to open a Wahlburgers here in 2019 at an undisclosed location.

Wahlburgers is owned by Chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie.

The popular chain is also featured in the reality TV series “Wahlburgers.”

Food played a big part in the brothers' childhood so Paul opened the restaurant to share some of their favorite recipes.

Their website calls it “a place where your family and friends can make fond memories” where “hospitality comes from the heart.”

Donnie, Paul and Mark Wahlberg (Getty Images)

