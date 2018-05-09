WACO, Texas - The wait to get in Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Table restaurant is typically an hour or more but now there's an alternative for those who are willing to forego a spot at a table but still want the food.

Magnolia Market posted to its Facebook page it had opened a Magnolia Table food truck on the Silos' grounds. They also posted a picture of the menu that features breakfast and lunch options.

The food truck is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Magnolia Table restaurant had its grand opening February 26. It's open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

© 2018 KCEN