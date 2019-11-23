KATY, Texas — In-N-Out opened two locations in the Houston area Friday. The lines of cars building on the frontage roads of Highway 59 and Interstate 10 have helped to create buzz on social media for the California-based burger company as it continues to expand its reach across the Lone Star State.

Julissa Juarez and her family took a 20-minute drive from their home to the location at 1010 Katy-Fort Bend Road in Katy. They waited another 45 minutes to order and receive their food through the drive-thru.

Juarez wasn't even out of the drive-thru line when she took her first bite.

"It’s good," Juarez said.

"Better than Whataburger?" asked KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa.

"No," Juarez said as she broke out in laughter.

California native Michelle Gardner pulled her kids from school for the homecoming. They were surprised at the crowd that filled the restaurant.

"To be in a line to get here off the feeder, I was like, no way!" she said.

Love it or hate it, In-N-Out in Houston is a good for the economy.

"Well, one of the reasons it took so long to get to Houston is we need a distribution center within a day’s drive of all of our stores," explained Denny Warnick, vice president of operations for In-N-Out.

The California-based company constructed a distribution center near Dallas in 2011. From there, locations popped up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Austin and San Antonio. Houston, Warnick explained, was In-N-Out's long-term goal.

The Katy and Stafford (12611 South Kirkwood) locations mark the 38th and 39th locations in Texas, making Texas the state with the second-most number of In-N-Out restaurants. California, obviously, is number one.

Associates start at $12 an hour and raises come with the more skills learned.

"It’s delicious," said Don Bishop. "It’s tough. I’m a Whataburger fan, so Whataburger has been my go-to. But this is pretty close. I love it. I love it. It’s really good."

