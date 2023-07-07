Latin Restaurant Weeks: Participating Houston-area restaurants, menus, specials

Participating Houston restaurants, food trucks and culinary businesses will offer specials for two weeks from July 7 through July 21.

HOUSTON — The flavors of Latin America are as diverse as the people, and Latin Restaurant Weeks in Houston is the perfect opportunity to sample them.

Dozens of H-Town restaurants will offer delicious prix fixe menus and other sweet deals From July 7 - 21. Food trucks and culinary businesses are also celebrating with mouth-watering specials.

It's a great opportunity to discover a new gem or visit an old favorite.

You'll find traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex along with Latin fusion and cuisines from Peru, Venezuela, Honduras and more at the 80 participating restaurants and food trucks.

LRW was founded in 2019 by Karinn Chavarria and Warren Luckett to spotlight Hispanic entrepreneurs and professionals in the culinary industry.

LRW also takes place in Miami in September, Chicago in October and Atlanta in November.

