Latin Restaurant Weeks: Participating Houston-area restaurants, menus, specials

HOUSTON — The flavors of Latin America are as diverse as the people, and Latin Restaurant Weeks in Houston is the perfect opportunity to sample them.
Dozens of H-Town restaurants will offer delicious prix fixe menus and other sweet deals From July 7 - 21. Food trucks and culinary businesses are also celebrating with mouth-watering specials.
It's a great opportunity to discover a new gem or visit an old favorite.
You'll find traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex along with Latin fusion and cuisines from Peru, Venezuela, Honduras and more at the 80 participating restaurants and food trucks.
LRW was founded in 2019 by Karinn Chavarria and Warren Luckett to spotlight Hispanic entrepreneurs and professionals in the culinary industry.
En Espanol
Durante Latin Restaurant Weeks, las empresas culinarias participantes ofrecen deliciosos especiales. Es una gran oportunidad para que los visitantes descubran una nueva aventura culinaria. ¡Así que prepárate para profundizar en la diversidad de la cocina latinoamericana y toma lo que nos gusta llamar, “¡Buen Provecho!” en tu ciudad!
