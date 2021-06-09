'Come and try it': Latin Restaurant Weeks showcases Houston's most unique flavors

More than 50 Houston Latin restaurants are offering deals and discounts on delicious dishes through June 14.

HOUSTON — Houston Restaurant Weeks is a popular event every year. But did you know we're in the middle of Latin Restaurant Weeks? From now until June 14, more than 50 Latin restaurants in Houston are showcasing their diverse and delicious dishes.

At Paisa's Twin on Westheimer, the Alvarado family has been cooking up Colombian cuisine for hungry Houstonians for 10 years.

"When it's lunch, it's so busy, really busy," said Sebastian Alvarado, the owner's son. "The goal is when people walk through the door the people feel the Colombian spirit."

The restaurant's stuffed empanadas are made fresh daily along with Colombia's most popular plate, bandeja paisa. Trust us, you'll want to bring a friend.

"It's a big plate, it's a lot of food for one person," Alvarado said.

Whether you're craving authentic Colombian food like coconut flan or Venezuelan cachapa, Latin Restaurant Weeks in Houston has you covered with flavors from around the world.

"Houston is a city that has the culture, the people that want to try different kinds of foods," said Sandra Sarshalon, owner of Gusto Gourmet.

At Gusto Gourmet off S. Shephard, Sarshalon and her husband have been whipping up Venezuelan-Mediterranean fusion dishes for years.

The most popular item on the menu is arepas any way you like them.

"You stuff it with whatever you want," Sarshalon said. "You can have it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you're Venezuelan when you crave something you have an arepa."

Tequenos, similar to a cheese stick, are also customer favorites.

"Inside is cheese. You fry it and it melts, so it's very nice," Sarshalon said. "Come and try it."

So many restaurants have struggled during the pandemic but now these Latin Restaurant owners are ready to bounce back and welcome foodies who are ready to give something new a try.

"Now finally we are back to normal," Sarshalon said.