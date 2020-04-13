ATLANTA — For many of us, the experience of going to the grocery store is drastically different than it was at the start of the year.

The capacity of stores has been lowered to accommodate social distancing, public health officials now recommend wearing masks, hours are different to help the elderly and medically fragile, and people are ordering groceries online to pick them up.

But as the economic effects of the pandemic continue to grow, so does the amount of people unable to eat and buy groceries.

Kroger says that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 41 million Americans were facing hunger, and that includes nearly 13 million children.

They're now introducing a way for customers to support their COVID-19 relief initiatives.

Kroger customers can now round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and/or make select donations of $1, $5 and $10 at the checkout to support Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund.

“The need in our communities is increasing and urgent,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina. “These donations will support local, state and national community relief organizations at a time when they need it most.”

