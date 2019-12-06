Editor's note: The above video is from 2017.

Times Square will soon "glow brighter, hotter and sweeter" with the opening of Krispy Kreme’s flagship store, the doughnut chain says.

Krispy Kreme announced Tuesday the new store will delight New Yorkers and tourists alike with "the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable."

It’s scheduled to open sometime in early 2020.

The store will have 4,500 square feet and feature a “doughnut theater experience” where you can watch the ingredients come together to make a doughnut before being fried up and passing under a gaze waterfall.

“And guests can take that first bite while sitting in the world’s largest Krispy Kreme doughnut box with stadium-style seating, offering the perfect view of the doughnut theater across the shop,” Krispy Kreme stated.

The store will also have what the company calls the world’s largest “Hot Light," which lights up when the doughnuts are being made and glazed fresh.

