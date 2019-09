HOUSTON — Pickle fans, the event for you is happening this weekend in Kingwood.

The In a Pickle Festival is a free event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Town Center Park in Kingwood.

The event includes a pickle eating contest, a pickle juice drinking contest, a pet parade and more.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

