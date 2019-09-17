NORFOLK, Virginia — We're preparing our palettes at this very moment for what we expect to be an overload of sweet and savory flavors in one bite.

KFC is hopping on the latest chicken craze by testing a brand new dish in select markets, including Norfolk -- Chicken and Donuts. Following Popeyes' massive success with the release of their chicken sandwich, KFC is taking a swing at things now.

The chicken chain is pairing KFC's world-famous fried chicken with a "fresh glazed and served hot donut." Basically, the chicken will be sandwiched in between two glazed doughnuts!

This newest creation is already on Norfolk, Richmond-area, Petersburg and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania menus. You have the option of buying the Fried Chicken & Donut Basket meal for $5.49 or the Fried Chicken & Donuts sandwich for $5.99.

The meal will be available at the following locations:

1716 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, Va.

199 W. Ocean View Ave., Norfolk, Va.

1263 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, Va.

3690 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk, Va.

139 Battlefield Blvd. S., Chesapeake, Va.

2212 S. Military Hwy., Chesapeake, Va.

3148 Western Branch Blvd, Chesapeake, Va.

556 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, Va.

2072 S. Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va.

1010 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va.

12104 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, Va.

15496 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, Va.

746 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, Va.

207 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Va.

1793A Southcreek One, Powhatan, Va.

1620 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va.

3011 Oaklawn Boulevard, Hopewell, Va.

12321 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester, Va.

10310 Iron Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Va.