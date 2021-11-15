Missouri just got its first Whataburger and the line stretched all the way to a nearby freeway

The first of what is planned to be several Kansas City-area Whataburger locations opened Monday in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Our Missouri friends have just gotten a taste of the good life — literally and figuratively.

The first of what is planned to be several Kansas City-area Whataburger locations opened Monday in Lee's Summit, according to KCTV.

The line for the Whataburger stretched for miles on opening day. According to the KC District of Missouri Department of Transportation, the line made it all the way to a nearby freeway. Shocked? We think not! We Texans know it's worth the wait.

The expansion is part of a brand “restaurant refresh” Whataburger is undergoing. The fast-food chain is rolling out a new look for restaurants to increase capacity and be more environmentally friendly. But the iconic look will still be there. Those famous orange and white stripes aren’t going away anytime soon.

Happening Now: Whata-line for the new @Whataburger @cityofLS. It’s now at I-470 & Douglas St. Plz pay attention & be courteous while waiting. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/GrpifyXOiY — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 15, 2021

::yaaaaawn::



::stretch::



looks like a glorious day to grab some Whataburger in Kansas City — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 15, 2021

In just two more weeks, the company will open another Whataburger just 15 minutes away from the Lee's Summit location.

"We're excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Kansas City," Whataburger Senior Area Manager Mike Garza said. "We're looking forward to growing here and being part of the community."

Additional Kansas City-area locations are expected to open in 2022.