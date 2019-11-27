HOUSTON — The latest in a legal battle over a popular Third Ward restaurant took place inside a downtown Houston courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.

Lawyers for the Turkey Leg Hut asked a judge to lift a temporary restraining order which prohibits them from smoking meat during certain hours of the day.

Some residents living near the Turkey Leg Hut are suing claiming the restaurant is a public health risk.

They argue smoke coming from the restaurant is affecting their quality of life.

Under the temporary restraining order, the Turkey Leg Hut can’t prepare food or smoke meat from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The judge lifted the temporary restraining order on the Turkey Leg Hut through the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

The judge said Turkey Leg Hut will have to follow the hours stated in the order and restrict their smoking on Dec. 2, Dec. 3, and Dec. 4.

The bond securing the order was increased from $500 to $24,000.

The restaurant stated the order led to a 30% reduction in the amount of turkey legs they can cook throughout the day since each is smoked for about 14 hours a day.

The restaurant's lawyers said the restaurant has been forced to close early on days it runs out of food because of the order.

Turkey Leg Hut’s attorneys said emails between the residents show they’d been planning this lawsuit for months.

The emails allegedly revealed that the ultimate goal of the lawsuit was “obviously for the Turkey Leg Hut to be somewhere else and not on our corner.”

The lawyers are also asking the court visit the restaurant in person so they can evaluate whether there is a real health concern.

The residents involved in the lawsuit aren’t asking for money, but want the restaurant to make big changes -- like smoking meat inside with ventilation.

In a statement, the owners of Turkey Leg Hut said they always work hard to have a safe and healthy environment.

The temporary injunction hearing is set for Dec. 9.

