Let's talk food! James Beard Awards semi-finalists sit down with KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow

Houston's food scene is just as diverse as its people. We sat down with a few of the best chefs in the H-town food game to talk about their passion for food.

Everyone knows Houston is rich in culture…and most definitely food.

There are 10,000 restaurants in the city representing tastes from more than 70 countries and American regions, according to Visit Houston Texas. This is what makes Houston a foodie’s paradise!

Of the thousands of restaurants and chefs in H-town, this year, 10 made it to become James Beard Awards semifinalists.

Among the best of the best in various categories are Lucille’s, Xin Chào, Cochinita & Co, Tatemó, Theodore Rex, Nancy's Hustle, Gatlin’s BBQ, Street to Kitchen and Kiran's.

KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow got a chance to sit down with the nominees and five of them shared simple recipes you can try at home. Make them while you watch the videos below. You can even down them and add them to your recipe box. If you try them, tag @khou!

Nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5.