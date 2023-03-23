Let's talk food! James Beard Awards semi-finalists sit down with KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow
Houston's food scene is just as diverse as its people. We sat down with a few of the best chefs in the H-town food game to talk about their passion for food.
Everyone knows Houston is rich in culture…and most definitely food.
There are 10,000 restaurants in the city representing tastes from more than 70 countries and American regions, according to Visit Houston Texas. This is what makes Houston a foodie’s paradise!
Of the thousands of restaurants and chefs in H-town, this year, 10 made it to become James Beard Awards semifinalists.
Among the best of the best in various categories are Lucille’s, Xin Chào, Cochinita & Co, Tatemó, Theodore Rex, Nancy's Hustle, Gatlin’s BBQ, Street to Kitchen and Kiran's.
KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow got a chance to sit down with the nominees and five of them shared simple recipes you can try at home. Make them while you watch the videos below. You can even down them and add them to your recipe box. If you try them, tag @khou!
Nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5.
The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization "whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.
Lucille’s:
Founded in 2020 by Chef Chris Williams, Lucille's is more than a restaurant that serves up mouth-watering southern cuisine. Some may not know about Lucille’s 1913, a non-profit organization that is building a vertically integrated ecosystem that will combat food insecurity and waste, according to the website. It’s named after Williams' great-grandmother, Lucille B. Smith, an African American culinary pioneer who launched her catering business in Fort Worth in 1913.
As a non-profit, the company creates training and employment opportunities in traditionally under-resourced neighborhoods and empowers communities to discover a self-sustainable livelihood through food.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lucille's 1913 provided more than 600,000 meals to Houston’s most vulnerable communities, according to the website.
Now, let's get some tips from Lucille's chef Chris Williams who shows us how to make a popular southern staple, shrimp and grits.
Nancy’s Hustle:
Nancy's Hustle is a modern bistro and wine bar on Houston's east side.
“We like butter, natural wine, cider, and cocktails that pair well with food,” the website says
Not only is the bistro a James Beard semi-finalist, but Nancy’s Hustle was also on Esquire’s list of “Best New Restaurants in America,” and the Thrillist’s “13 Best Restaurants in the Country.”
Nancy’s Hustle’s menu features some things savory and a little something sweet.
From chilled oysters marinated in escabeche to spicy pork and butter dumplings with sauerkraut, and yogurt dill, the east side pub has a unique flair. We’re pretty sure there aren’t a lot of spots serving up butternut squash tart with caramelized pinenuts and trillium ice cream. Where is that drooling emoji when you need it?
Tatemó:
In English, tatemó translates to roast, toast or grill but the northwest Houston restaurant’s mission goes deeper than that. Tatemó says on its site its mission is to restore the cultural value of maíz, and its nutritional value in Houston by showcasing the diversity of heirloom corn, from different landscapes and purveyors of Mexico via masa products like tortillas.
“Molinería “TATEMÓ” identity will purely revolve on nixtamalized corn, without additives or colorants. A technique that represents Mexican culture and its traditional cuisine,” the website says.
Make quesadillas with chef Emmanual Chavez.
Theodore Rex:
Theodore Rex touts itself as relaxed fine dining with a French touch, a personal point of view, a lot of local ingredients and a little sense of humor.
It’s located in Houston’s warehouse district, “where artists live, creatives visit, musicians jam and funky old buildings stand.”
Theodore Rex is owned by chef Justin Yu, who says his go-to Whataburger order is extra crispy potato, egg, and cheese taquitos with grilled jalapenos. Now that’s about as Houston as it gets.
We love a chef who’s not afraid to put the pot and spatula away and hit a drive-through every now and then.
Chef Justin Yu shared his recipe for Date Night Chicken.
Xin Chao, puts a contemporary flair on Vietnamese cuisine, its website says. They use locally sourced ingredients from Texas and the Gulf Coast to create cuisine that pays homage to Vietnamese heritage with family recipes. Mixing regional flavors with time-honored recipes makes Xin Chao a perfect representative of Houston, the most diverse city in the country.
“At the bar, you will find draft beers, wines, and craft cocktails carefully curated to pair with our menu,” the website says. “We want Xin Chao to be both your neighborhood spot and a place you go for special celebrations. No matter the occasion, let us welcome you with our southern hospitality and a heartfelt ‘Xin Chao!’”
Xin Chao has not one, but two, co-executive chefs: Houston natives, Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen. Ha has more than a few notable accolades to her name. She was the blind winner of “MasterChef” with Gordon Ramsay in 2012, and authored the New York Times best-selling cookbook, “Recipes from My Home Kitchen,” just to name a few.
Nguyen, spent a couple years in New York restaurants before coming back to Houston and opening a food truck. Wokker TX Ranger, which served Asian-Texan fare. He later partnered in Saigon House Midtown, which made its way to the Thrillist’s list of Best 28 Vietnamese Restaurants in America.
Now, they’re James Beard finalists.
Follow along as chef Christine Ha makes Vietnamese Chicken Curry.