x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Another In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Houston area

The battle for the best beef patty continues as In-N-Out Burger announced it's opening of another restaurant in the Houston area.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
A driver pulls into the drive-thru lane at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California

WEBSTER, Texas — Burger fans rejoice! The battle for the best beef patty continues as In-N-Out Burger announced it's opening another restaurant in the Houston area.

This one will be in Webster on El Dorado Boulevard, just off the Gulf Freeway. It'll be in the Baybrook East shopping center.

Officials with the burger chain said building the restaurants typically takes about eight or nine months.

Since construction is still in its infancy, there's no precise opening date for the new location.

Stay tuned, though, because they'll let us know when it is announced.

Click here to see where the other In-N-Out locations are in the Houston area.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Here's a map of the area:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

2023 Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners announced at RodeoHouston

Before You Leave, Check This Out