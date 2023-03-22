Another In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Houston area

The battle for the best beef patty continues as In-N-Out Burger announced it's opening of another restaurant in the Houston area.

WEBSTER, Texas — Burger fans rejoice! The battle for the best beef patty continues as In-N-Out Burger announced it's opening another restaurant in the Houston area.

This one will be in Webster on El Dorado Boulevard, just off the Gulf Freeway. It'll be in the Baybrook East shopping center.

Officials with the burger chain said building the restaurants typically takes about eight or nine months.

Since construction is still in its infancy, there's no precise opening date for the new location.

Stay tuned, though, because they'll let us know when it is announced.