For those of you in Katy and Stafford waiting for In-N-Out Burger to open, your wait ends on Friday.

We reported on Wednesday that the Stafford location was opening Friday. Then Thursday, we learned it’ll also be opening day for the Katy location.

The Stafford location is at 12611 S. Kirkwood Road. In Katy, you can get your In-n-Out at 1010 Katy-Fort Bend Road.

In Stafford, In-N-Out is among 350,000 square feet of retail and restaurants slated for The Grid, which is being developed on the site of a former Texas Instruments campus.

In-N-Out has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon.