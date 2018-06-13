SAN ANTONIO -- In-N-Out Burger locations in Texas will reopen Tuesday after closing Monday evening over an issue with its hamburger buns.

The company confirmed the closure was due to a quality control issue with the recent shipment of hamburger buns.

The company issued the following statement to WFAA:

At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand.



There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high quality bun. A new shipment of buns is on the way and we expect to reopen within the next 24 hours.



We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers.

