AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's most famous sign is at it again, this time standing up for another restaurant that might be more loved than the very restaurant that owns it.

The sign in front of the Downtown Austin taco joint El Arroyo is known for its witty, comical and ever-changing signage. And one of its latest quips seems to poke fun at the recent acquisition of Whataburger.

"DEAR CHICAGO IF YOU HURT HER I'LL KILL YOU," the sign reads.

Along with a photo of the new words, El Arroyo also shared the following caption on social media:

"Whataburger is about to show the Midwest what a real burger taste like."

The latest update earned thousands and thousands of likes and comments. Here are a few:

"So worried about the ketchup," wrote Instagram user @hollykbarker.

"Signed, every person in the great Country of Texas," added user @bookcoverfit.

"Locked and loaded. Don't Chicago my Whataburger!!" said @cyndionaroll.

Confused about what everyone's all riled up about?

News broke Friday that a Chicago-based investment company known as BDT Capital Partners has acquired a majority interest in the fast-food chain. The company also owns shares in other brands like Panera, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Caribou Coffee, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Dunkin' and Einstein's.

Some business experts say the sale could mean Whataburger could expand outside the region.

