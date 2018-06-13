DALLAS -- If you’ve ever tasted Val’s Cheesecakes here in Dallas, you know delicious cheesecake. Equally a treat, you may even know the man behind it all, Valery Jean-Bart.

But Val has a very unique story, one that doesn't come from cooking school or fancy recipes but from two lifetimes worth of love, and a challenge that changed his life forever.

It's his secret ingredient. The only thing responsible for his killer cheesecakes and warm, infectious smile: His mom.

In 2008, Val’s mom, Marie, was diagnosed with stage 4 terminal breast cancer and given six months to live.

“Somehow I convinced a doctor not to ever tell my mom that it was terminal," Val said. "I knew the minute that my mom heard the word 'terminal,' that she would possibly give me six months."

The pair spent every Sunday from then on, the only way that they knew how: in the kitchen. Marie’s first job was baking cheesecake in New York, where she grew a passion for the dessert, one that would be passed on to Val in the months after her diagnosis.

Each Sunday came with new cheesecake flavor triumphs, all created solely from pure joy and love. Luckily for Val, there were more Sundays than he ever dreamed possible.

“She gave me four beautiful, gorgeous years," Val said. "I think it was my enthusiasm for life…the love that I gave my mom...the care…a simple cheesecake, a touch. It was that, that extended her life. There is no scientific way of validating that the love…worked, but I know in my heart it did."

Though the cheesecake passion was built by two, the legacy is now carried on by one. After his mother’s passing, Val was baking for local restaurants to keep the legacy alive.

“It got to the point where I was baking too much," Val said. "My pastor said ‘Hey, you might wanna start thinking about a business.' So I found this place."

Val’s business is now three years old, and has two locations in Dallas, on Maple Avenue in Oak Lawn and Lower Greenville. The cheesecakes are also supplied at some of Dallas’s most well-known establishments.

“It’s a daily ritual, every day, to honor my mom," Val said. "Every day she comes in my mind of how I am going to honor her love of cheesecake. Is it a teaspoon of ginger? Is it the color blue we use that is her favorite color? Is it a name of a cheesecake?”

He doesn't know the answer, and neither do we. But we look forward to the next tribute.

© 2018 WFAA