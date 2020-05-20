Houston ISD transitioning to curbside summer meals program for students only

Beginning June 1, families will be able to pick up boxed student meals twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at one of 68 designated schools.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD announced Tuesday it is transitioning from its community food distribution efforts to a curbside summer meals program for students.

Beginning June 1, families will be able to pick up boxed student meals twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at one of 68 designated schools across the district. Boxes may be picked up by students, parents, or other adult family members.

District officials said each box will contain a day’s worth of meals, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack. Families will receive several days’ worth of food, three boxes on Mondays and four on Thursdays, per child at each pick up.

Boxes will be provided for all children in the vehicle. Children are not required to be present, but the driver must show proof of enrollment in any school district (report card, student id, etc.) or birth certificate.

“The school year may be wrapping up, but the need is still there for our families,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “By modifying our traditional summer meals program, we can continue to feed our students in a safe way.”

Mandated by the state, the transition to the summer meals program marks the end of the district’s community feeding efforts, held in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

The district said, in the 10 weeks since the district’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 5.2 million pounds of food have been served to Houston families in need through distribution sites across the district.

Community food distributions will continue this week with 25 weekday campus distribution sites before concluding on Friday, May 22, with a final mass community food distribution from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium to help bridge the gap between programs.

For a list of current weekday community distribution sites, visit www.HoustonISD.org/HealthAlerts.

