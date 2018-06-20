Prime Now, Amazon’s one and two-hour delivery service, is bringing beer and wine delivery to Houston.

Prime members can buy hundreds of beer and wine products from popular brands like Miller Lite, Corona Extra and Kendall Jackson, to local favorites such as Deep Ellum IPA and Community Mosaic IPA.

Wednesday marks a larger expansion of alcohol delivery through Prime Now in Texas – in addition to Houston, Prime Now is also announcing the addition of beer and wine to the service in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Just recently, Amazon extended discounts for Whole Foods to 10 more states.

Alcohol delivery is available in Houston from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Through Prime Now, customers receive free two-hour delivery windows and one-hour delivery for a fee.

