These Houston chefs, restaurants are among the best in the country

From desserts to hospitality, Houston restaurants are leaving their mark on the prestigious awards one way or another.

HOUSTON — The 2022 James Beard Award finalists have been announced and it may come as no surprise, but Houston has a strong presence.

Ruben Ortega's cacao dessert at Xochi may be one of the many reasons he's nominated as an Outstanding Pastry Chef finalist.

“We make these shells out of white chocolate,” Ortega said of his dessert. "This is seafoam cake and we just top it with little flowers."

It could be the multiple layers of chocolate of the intense attention to detail, but any way you slice it, Ortega earned his spot. It's the first time he's been nominated. He might be a chef now, but he started in the kitchen as a dishwasher when he was 18.

“This is like the cherry on the cake. Been doing this for 30 years,” he said of his nomination. “It’s the thrill of a lifetime.”

Good food must run in the Ortega blood. Ruben Ortega's brother, Hugo Ortega, and his wife, Tracy Vaught, are also finalists.

“To be in this position in our lifetime is wonderful," Hugo Ortega said.

Their restaurant, Hugo's, is among five left in the Outstanding Hospitality category.

“The managers, the cooks, everyone cares very deeply about our customers and how their visit is,” Vaught said. “I would say it’s like the Oscars for the food industry.”

Many more Houston chefs were in the semifinals but didn't advance to the final round.

One of them was chef Kaiser Lashkari, owner of Himalaya Restaurant.

“I have yet to be a finalist ... we’re still working on it. It’s a work in progress,” Lashkari said.

While he is disappointed he didn't make the finals, he said he's looking forward to competing again next year.

"It’s great. It’s a great honor. Not everybody gets that honor,” Lashkari said.