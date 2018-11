Fried turkeys have been all the rage in recent years but now there's a whole new way to give that tired old bird a little more flavor. Or in this case, a lot more!

Chip-flavored turkeys are a thing this Thanksgiving.

Reynolds Kitchens has cooked up recipes for Hot Cheetos turkey and turkey coated with Ranch-flavored corn chips or onion rings.

Seriously!

