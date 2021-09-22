How to make homemade churros

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a classic Mexican street sweet made from scratch.

"Churros are deep-fried, stick-thin fritters dredged in sugar. They are a staple Mexican street sweet. Since 1935, churrería El Moro has been snuggled in slot #42 on Eje Central and Lázaro Cárdenas in Mexico City.

For this recipe, I suggest using a household deep fryer for the best results. If unavailable, fill ¾ of a Dutch oven or pot with corn oil and attach a candy/deep fryer thermometer to the rim of the pot to control the oil temperature.

Always use extreme caution when working with the hot oil." - Chef Ruben Ortega

Churros (Mexican Fritters) | Makes 24-30 pieces

Ingredients

For batter:

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

6 Tbsp (3/4 stick) unsalted butter or margarine

1/2 tsp kosher salt

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

1 egg

To assemble:

10 to 12 cups corn oil for deep-frying

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

How to make churro batter:

1. Combine 2-1/4 cups water with cinnamon stick, vanilla, butter and salt in a medium saucepan. Place pan over medium heat and bring to a boil.

2. Remove from heat and discard cinnamon stick.

3. Add flour all at once. Stir dough using a wooden spoon until it forms into a ball, about 2 minutes.

4. Transfer dough to a mixer fitted with paddle attachment. While on medium speed, add egg to dough and mix to incorporate. The dough will be sticky.

5. Transfer to a pastry bag with a large star tip. Set filled pastry bag aside until ready to pipe.

How to assemble churros:

1. Pour corn oil in Dutch oven or electric fryer and preheat to 375°F. Meanwhile, combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and set aside.

2. Working in batches, pipe two to three churros about 4 inches long into the hot oil. Completely submerge the churros into the hot oil by pressing down with a slotted spoon or spider and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes. The oil will sizzle as you completely submerge the churros; this will help them puff up.

3. Place fried churros on paper towels to drain. Transfer to sugar-cinnamon mixture and dredge, shaking off excess.

4. Serve four to five churros per person or on a large platter. Accompany with chocolate caliente (Spanish hot chocolate).