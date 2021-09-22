How to make homemade churros

This recipe for homemade churros is shared with us by Chef Ruben Ortega, co-owner of Backstreet Cafe, Hugo's, Caracol, Xochi and URBE.
"Churros are deep-fried, stick-thin fritters dredged in sugar. They are a staple Mexican street sweet. Since 1935, churrería El Moro has been snuggled in slot #42 on Eje Central and Lázaro Cárdenas in Mexico City.
For this recipe, I suggest using a household deep fryer for the best results. If unavailable, fill ¾ of a Dutch oven or pot with corn oil and attach a candy/deep fryer thermometer to the rim of the pot to control the oil temperature.
Always use extreme caution when working with the hot oil." - Chef Ruben Ortega
Churros (Mexican Fritters) | Makes 24-30 pieces
Ingredients
For batter:
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 6 Tbsp (3/4 stick) unsalted butter or margarine
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
- 1 egg
To assemble:
- 10 to 12 cups corn oil for deep-frying
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
How to make churro batter:
1. Combine 2-1/4 cups water with cinnamon stick, vanilla, butter and salt in a medium saucepan. Place pan over medium heat and bring to a boil.
2. Remove from heat and discard cinnamon stick.
3. Add flour all at once. Stir dough using a wooden spoon until it forms into a ball, about 2 minutes.
4. Transfer dough to a mixer fitted with paddle attachment. While on medium speed, add egg to dough and mix to incorporate. The dough will be sticky.
5. Transfer to a pastry bag with a large star tip. Set filled pastry bag aside until ready to pipe.
How to assemble churros:
1. Pour corn oil in Dutch oven or electric fryer and preheat to 375°F. Meanwhile, combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and set aside.
2. Working in batches, pipe two to three churros about 4 inches long into the hot oil. Completely submerge the churros into the hot oil by pressing down with a slotted spoon or spider and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes. The oil will sizzle as you completely submerge the churros; this will help them puff up.
3. Place fried churros on paper towels to drain. Transfer to sugar-cinnamon mixture and dredge, shaking off excess.
4. Serve four to five churros per person or on a large platter. Accompany with chocolate caliente (Spanish hot chocolate).
Note: At the restaurants, they serve them filled with dulce de leche (a form of caramelized milk.)