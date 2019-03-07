*EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video shows how you can make 4th of July less stressful for pets*

In need of some last-minute Fourth of July recipes? Well, we got your back.

KHOU 11 spoke to HEB Chef Jessica Flores about recipes that will take you less than 15 minutes and will make you a hit at the party!

3 INGREDIENT CHEESE DIP:

1 pkg. breakfast sausage

1 large container HEB whipped cream cheese

1 can original Rotel

In a large skillet, brown sausage and drain off oil when done

Add cream cheese and rotel and stir till cheese is melted, stirring often

Serve warm in a crock pot with chips or with baguettes

THAT GREEN CORN DIP:

1 jar HEB that green sauce (mild or medium)

1 can corn (drained)

1 pkg. fresh Mango Pico de gallo

1 fresh avocado, cubed

1 pkg. HEB bacon pieces

In a small bowl, fold all ingredients together and serve chilled with blue tortilla chips.

For more Independence Day recipe ideas, browse all H‑E‑B July 4th recipes.

