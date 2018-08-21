HOUSTON — Lights are optional at one Houston restaurant, as customers experience food in ways that spark their other senses.

Just over two dozen people signed on for the meal at Henderson Heights Pub, knowing their senses would be put to the test Monday.

Owner Megan Long calls it “Dine in the Dark.” The concept while not new, is new to the greater Houston area.

Long took time to study in France where she was first introduced to the notion of sense deprivation as a way to kick up the taste buds.

By closing out one of the most important senses we have, other senses heighten.

“They masked us and I was terrified, but I ended up having such a great time,” Long said.

Monday marked the fifth time Long and her family hosted the dinner, with a menu that changes on each occasion. That includes three courses with dessert.

The meals were recognizable for anyone who’s been to an American fare restaurant. We’re talking empanadas, chicken and Caprese stuffed avocado.

This dinner also held a special meaning, as the restaurant celebrates the purchase of their very own Woodford Reserve batch.

Walk through the bar and into the dining area, you see windows covered with blackout drapes. Anticipation builds in the room and while some customers seem eager to try something new, others are understandably nervous.

Everyone is handed colorful wristbands, as it turns out, it’s the only way we can tell who is where.

A quick introduction later and we’re completely in the dark.

Once the food is served, you begin to hear rumblings about silverware. There aren’t any. Something about using a knife and fork in the dark that seems like a red flag.

“They get to mush and feel, taste and smell and there’s so many giggles,” Long said.

In case you’re wondering, allergies were considered long before anything was prepared. Customers emailed the restaurant in advance, with someone available in case of emergency.

