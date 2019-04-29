That's right.

Apparently the best barbecue chain in Texas is located inside a grocery store.

Texas Monthly writer Daniel Vaughn argues that H-E-B's "True Texas BBQ" is serving "plates that even smoked-meat snobs will appreciate."

Currently there are only 10 locations throughout the state. The closest to Houston are inside H-E-B stores located in Huntsville, Kingwood and Magnolia.

Even though they are inside a grocery store, each is set up like a stand-alone restaurant with an ordering counter and tables.

"Smoked meat by the pound, sandwiches, and platters are joined by stuffed potatoes, a barbecue Frito pie, and monthly specials," writes Vaughn.

And of course they have brisket.

"With a line of well-rendered fat, a stout bark, and juicy meat, it was stunningly good, as was the smoked turkey," he writes.

"Smoked with Texas Oak wood for up to 14 hours. Offers BBQ by the plate or pound, plus delicious sides like brisket beans, creamed corn, potato salad and coleslaw," brags H-E-B's website.

