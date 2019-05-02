DENVER — Girl Scouts in Colorado have a unique place to raise money this cookie season - outside marijuana dispensaries.

KDVR reports the Girl Scouts of Colorado lifted a ban last year that prohibited cookie sales outside adult-oriented businesses.

A Girl Scouts spokeswoman said the decision was made because of the large amount of requests for scouts to sell at breweries.

In 2018, a 9-year-old girl scout in San Diego made national headlines after she sold boxes of cookies outside a California dispensary.