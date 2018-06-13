You can get free Taco Bell on June 13. Just thank the Golden State Warriors on your way out.

Everyone who visits a participating Taco Bell Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. will get one free Doritos Locos Taco.

It's part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. The fast food chain promised free tacos to all of America the first time that the road team "steals" a win from the home team during the finals.

To the delight of all Taco Bell lovers, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court 110-102 during Game 3. They then went on to win the whole enchilada. Sorry Cavs fans, maybe a taco will cheer you up?

The promotion first took place in 2016 when the Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers. Last year, the promotion and rivalry continued when the Warriors and Cavaliers met again in the 2017 NBA Finals, with the Warriors stealing Game 3 in Cleveland.

