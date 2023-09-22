x
Food

Fort Bend County Fair BBQ Cook-Off gets underway this weekend

In addition to the good food, there will also be live music, a cornhole tournament and more.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Fair BBQ Cook-Off is getting underway on Friday and Saturday at the county fairgrounds.

The cook-off is the weekend before the actual fair and rodeo officially starts and will feature 74 different teams. In addition to the good food, there will also be live music, a cornhole tournament and more.

Here are last year's winners:

  • Grand Champion Culinary - Teebasco Cookers
    • Reserve Champion Culinary - South 36 Cookers
  • Grand Champion BBQ Team - Lone Star Pressure
    • Reserve Champion BBQ Team - Triple H Cookers
  • Grand Champion BBQ Sauce - Gulf Coast Q
  • Showmanship
    • First - Texas Ram Cookers
    • Second - L3P Cooking Team
    • Third - Southbound Smoke

Fair schedule

Fair gates open at 1 p.m. on Friday. Here's a schedule of Friday's events:

  • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • 4-H Precision/Small-bore rifle contest - Fort Bend County Extension - Education Center
  • 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Live music by Michael B. Whit - Music Row Stage
  • 7 p.m. 
    • BBQ Culinary Awards Presentation - Texas Stage
  • 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
    • Live music by Steel Country - Music Row Stage

Fair gates are set to close at midnight.

First day of the 2023 Fort Bend County Fair's BBQ Cook-off. Come on out to enjoy live music, cheer on your favorite team, and enjoy your Friday with us! #fbcfair #fortbendcountyfair #cookoff #bbq

Posted by Fort Bend County Fair on Friday, September 22, 2023

On Saturday, the fair has listed the following events on its website (not every event has a listed time):

  • 4-H Precision/Small-bore rifle contest - Fort Bend County Extension - Education Center
  • Bucket Calf Show
  • Horticulture Competition
  • Lil Wrangler BBQ Cook-Off - 9 a.m.
  • Jr. Open Heifer & Bull Show - 10 a.m.
  • Cornhole Tournament - 12 p.m.
  • Live music by Rueckle Refuge - 5 p.m.
  • Live music by Kody West - 9 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule.

