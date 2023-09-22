Fort Bend County Fair BBQ Cook-Off gets underway this weekend

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Fair BBQ Cook-Off is getting underway on Friday and Saturday at the county fairgrounds.
The cook-off is the weekend before the actual fair and rodeo officially starts and will feature 74 different teams. In addition to the good food, there will also be live music, a cornhole tournament and more.
Here are last year's winners:
- Grand Champion Culinary - Teebasco Cookers
- Reserve Champion Culinary - South 36 Cookers
- Grand Champion BBQ Team - Lone Star Pressure
- Reserve Champion BBQ Team - Triple H Cookers
- Grand Champion BBQ Sauce - Gulf Coast Q
- Showmanship
- First - Texas Ram Cookers
- Second - L3P Cooking Team
- Third - Southbound Smoke
Fair schedule
Fair gates open at 1 p.m. on Friday. Here's a schedule of Friday's events:
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 4-H Precision/Small-bore rifle contest - Fort Bend County Extension - Education Center
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Live music by Michael B. Whit - Music Row Stage
- 7 p.m.
- BBQ Culinary Awards Presentation - Texas Stage
- 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Live music by Steel Country - Music Row Stage
Fair gates are set to close at midnight.
On Saturday, the fair has listed the following events on its website (not every event has a listed time):
- 4-H Precision/Small-bore rifle contest - Fort Bend County Extension - Education Center
- Bucket Calf Show
- Horticulture Competition
- Lil Wrangler BBQ Cook-Off - 9 a.m.
- Jr. Open Heifer & Bull Show - 10 a.m.
- Cornhole Tournament - 12 p.m.
- Live music by Rueckle Refuge - 5 p.m.
- Live music by Kody West - 9 p.m.
Click here for a full schedule.