Fort Bend County Fair BBQ Cook-Off gets underway this weekend

In addition to the good food, there will also be live music, a cornhole tournament and more.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Fair BBQ Cook-Off is getting underway on Friday and Saturday at the county fairgrounds.

The cook-off is the weekend before the actual fair and rodeo officially starts and will feature 74 different teams. In addition to the good food, there will also be live music, a cornhole tournament and more.

Here are last year's winners:

Grand Champion Culinary - Teebasco Cookers Reserve Champion Culinary - South 36 Cookers

Grand Champion BBQ Team - Lone Star Pressure Reserve Champion BBQ Team - Triple H Cookers

Grand Champion BBQ Sauce - Gulf Coast Q

Showmanship First - Texas Ram Cookers Second - L3P Cooking Team Third - Southbound Smoke



Fair schedule

Fair gates open at 1 p.m. on Friday. Here's a schedule of Friday's events:

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 4-H Precision/Small-bore rifle contest - Fort Bend County Extension - Education Center

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Live music by Michael B. Whit - Music Row Stage

7 p.m. BBQ Culinary Awards Presentation - Texas Stage

8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Live music by Steel Country - Music Row Stage



Fair gates are set to close at midnight.

First day of the 2023 Fort Bend County Fair's BBQ Cook-off. Come on out to enjoy live music, cheer on your favorite team, and enjoy your Friday with us! #fbcfair #fortbendcountyfair #cookoff #bbq Posted by Fort Bend County Fair on Friday, September 22, 2023

On Saturday, the fair has listed the following events on its website (not every event has a listed time):

4-H Precision/Small-bore rifle contest - Fort Bend County Extension - Education Center

Bucket Calf Show

Horticulture Competition

Lil Wrangler BBQ Cook-Off - 9 a.m.

Jr. Open Heifer & Bull Show - 10 a.m.

Cornhole Tournament - 12 p.m.

Live music by Rueckle Refuge - 5 p.m.

Live music by Kody West - 9 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule.