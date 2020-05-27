Feed that Whataburger craving with free delivery

You no longer have to hop in the car and head to the nearest Whataburger to grab a Whatameal.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached story originally aired on May 10.

Whataburger fans can now get their favorite items delivered right to their front doors!

Whataburger has launched free-delivery in all 10 states, including Texas.

Customers can choose delivery as an option on Whataburger's app and at Whataburger.com.

Orders are delivered through a third-party service and are packaged in sealed bags for safety and security.

How it works

Place an order on Whataburger's app or at Whataburger.com

Select the delivery pickup method when prompted

Add your delivery address

Set your delivery time

Confirm and pay

Customers who create an account also will start earning rewards to get free food and gain exclusive access to amazing Whataburger deals. The latest deal: buy one Dr Pepper Shake online, get one free at participating locations between May 28 and June 7.

In addition to the new delivery option, Whataburger locations will continue serving customers through the drive-thru and curbside pickup.