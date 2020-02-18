HOUSTON — National Drink Wine Day is celebrated annually on February 18 across the United States, according to the "holiday's" website.

"The purpose of National Drink Wine Day is to spread the love and health benefits of wine.Wine has played an important role in history, religion and relationships. We embrace the positive benefits of wine such as new friends, reduced risk of heart disease and the enhancement of food and life."

In the meantime, check out these five places in the Houston area that Tripadvisor users say are among the best places to get a glass (or bottle) of wine - some even have some good food:

(These are in no particular order.)

BRIX Wine Cellars & Restaurant

110 Vintage Park Blvd Ste T, Houston, TX 77070

Memorial Wine Cellar

7951 Katy Fwy Ste B, Houston, TX 77024

Sonoma Retail Wine Bar and Restaurant

801 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77007 (there are multiple locations)

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St. Ste. 2, Houston, TX 77006 (there are multiple locations)

Messina Hof Winery (okay, a little outside Houston)

4545 Old Reliance Rd, Bryan, TX 77808